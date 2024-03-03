EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $31.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.54.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.
