DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.66.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.