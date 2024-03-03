Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Cass Information Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Cass Information Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cass Information Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 95,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after buying an additional 252,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 200,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

