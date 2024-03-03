VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) PT Raised to $13.00

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VFS. BTIG Research began coverage on VinFast Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of VFS opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. VinFast Auto has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.34 million and a PE ratio of -11.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

