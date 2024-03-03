Barclays Boosts Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $15.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZETA. TheStreet raised shares of Zeta Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.53 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $48,874.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,295.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 169,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,647,000 after buying an additional 370,912 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 854,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

