Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.29.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WRBY

Warby Parker Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $132,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,261.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $132,892.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,223 shares of company stock worth $1,052,700 in the last ninety days. 26.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 369,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 40,982 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $2,430,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,277,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,098,000 after buying an additional 43,601 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,603,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.