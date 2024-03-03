TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.75.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -107.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.22.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,690.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,538,240. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in TransMedics Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

