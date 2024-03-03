Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.80 and a 200 day moving average of $63.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. Perficient has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $96.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,330 shares of company stock valued at $961,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Perficient by 300.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

