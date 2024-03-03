FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Earns Market Perform Rating from Hovde Group

Hovde Group restated their market perform rating on shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,800 shares of company stock worth $165,574. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 951.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,145 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after buying an additional 1,459,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 740,961 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $13,510,000. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,520,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

