Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.64.
In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Stephen Ralph Amos sold 2,489 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total transaction of C$32,941.92. Company insiders own 50.87% of the company’s stock.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
