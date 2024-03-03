Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EFN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.63.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

TSE:EFN opened at C$22.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33. The company has a market cap of C$8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$17.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Activity at Element Fleet Management

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 14,200 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,620.00. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

