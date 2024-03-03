AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AxoGen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.67 million, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 534.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AxoGen by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

