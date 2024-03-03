Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TOL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $116.92 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

