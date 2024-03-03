BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Nomura

Nomura started coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on BYD in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

BYD Price Performance

BYD Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BYD has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

