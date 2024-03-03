BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Nomura

Nomura started coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on BYD in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.
BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.
