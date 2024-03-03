Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMBL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.93.

BMBL stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. Bumble has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $24.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,478,000 after buying an additional 495,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,030,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,306,000 after purchasing an additional 923,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bumble by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,303,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,895,000 after purchasing an additional 347,238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Bumble by 33.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,799,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,755,000 after purchasing an additional 960,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bumble by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,374 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

