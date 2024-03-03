Desjardins Downgrades SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Hold

Desjardins cut shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC cut shares of SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSR Mining

SSR Mining Price Performance

SSRM stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $864.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 7.01. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $37,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.