Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Drops By 25.8%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGLN stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $21.01.

Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2844 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ACGLN Free Report ) by 273.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

