Crescent Energy (CRGY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

CRGY stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $14.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 227.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 318.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.