Crescent Energy (CRGY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CRGY stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $14.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.24.
CRGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.
In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 227.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 318.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.
