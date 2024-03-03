Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAME. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Atlantic American in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Atlantic American during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic American by 62.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biglari Sardar boosted its stake in Atlantic American by 321.9% in the second quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.
About Atlantic American
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
