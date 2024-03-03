Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAME

Atlantic American Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

Atlantic American stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $54.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAME. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Atlantic American in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Atlantic American during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic American by 62.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biglari Sardar boosted its stake in Atlantic American by 321.9% in the second quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.