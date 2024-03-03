StockNews.com Upgrades Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.3953 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

