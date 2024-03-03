China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

NYSE:CGA opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $38.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.49. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.37.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 14.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

