Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE NTZ opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.