LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. LL Flooring has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.52.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring

About LL Flooring

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LL Flooring in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.