LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. LL Flooring has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.52.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.
About LL Flooring
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
