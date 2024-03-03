StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
SSY opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.38. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.25.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
