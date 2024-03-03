StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

SSY opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.38. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 287.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,448 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

