InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

InspireMD stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $57.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSPR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,670,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in InspireMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,269,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InspireMD by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 298,406 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in InspireMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

