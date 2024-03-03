Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BRN opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%.

In other Barnwell Industries news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 241,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,810.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

