GitLab (GTLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. GitLab has set its Q4 guidance at $0.08-0.09 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GitLab to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GTLB opened at $73.31 on Friday. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 0.52.

Several analysts have commented on GTLB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.95.

In related news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $124,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,282.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $124,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,282.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $89,055,170.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam purchased a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in GitLab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

