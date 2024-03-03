Viant Technology (DSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect Viant Technology to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSP opened at $9.06 on Friday. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.34 million, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DSP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viant Technology from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Recommended Stories

