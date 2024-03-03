Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$67.50

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$67.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$66.78.

BNS stock opened at C$65.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$55.20 and a 1-year high of C$70.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$63.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 73.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

