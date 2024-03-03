Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$125.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$132.70.

Shares of BMO opened at C$123.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$127.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$118.33. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$102.67 and a 52 week high of C$132.11. The stock has a market cap of C$88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.34%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

