Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$137.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$132.70.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$123.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$127.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$118.33. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$132.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

