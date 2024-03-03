Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$133.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$135.00 to C$133.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BMO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Cormark cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$132.70.

TSE BMO opened at C$123.07 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$102.67 and a twelve month high of C$132.11. The company has a market cap of C$88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$127.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$118.33.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

