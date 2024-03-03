BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target Raised to C$3.15 at National Bankshares

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.