BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target Raised to C$3.15 at National Bankshares

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of BTB.UN opened at C$3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.17. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.71 and a one year high of C$3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.02.



BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

