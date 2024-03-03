iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock to Split on Thursday, March 7th (BATS:IGV)

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $434.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $418.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.10. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 517.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,834,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

