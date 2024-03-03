iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, March 7th (NYSEARCA:IYK)

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $194.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $177.12 and a 52 week high of $208.29. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.