iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, March 7th (BATS:IYT)

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) are set to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $281.77 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,027,000 after purchasing an additional 395,281 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 450,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,511,000 after acquiring an additional 28,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 501.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,539,000 after acquiring an additional 268,768 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after purchasing an additional 167,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,346,000.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

