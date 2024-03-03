Insider Buying: Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC) Insider Buys £110,221.12 in Stock

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) insider Ian Hawksworth purchased 88,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £110,221.12 ($139,803.55).

SHC stock opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.64) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.28. Shaftesbury Capital PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.90 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.70 ($1.77). The company has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.67 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury Capital’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Shaftesbury Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.03) price target on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.9 billion at June 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

