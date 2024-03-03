Insider Buying: Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC) Insider Buys £110,221.12 in Stock

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) insider Ian Hawksworth purchased 88,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £110,221.12 ($139,803.55).
Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance
SHC stock opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.64) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.28. Shaftesbury Capital PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.90 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.70 ($1.77). The company has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.67 and a beta of 1.12.
Shaftesbury Capital Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury Capital’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Shaftesbury Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Shaftesbury Capital
Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile
Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.9 billion at June 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shaftesbury Capital
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.