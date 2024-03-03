The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) Insider Purchases £10,010 in Stock

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Shepherd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,001 ($12.70) per share, with a total value of £10,010 ($12,696.60).

The Biotech Growth Trust Price Performance

Shares of The Biotech Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 1,004 ($12.73) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of £345.38 million, a PE ratio of -436.52 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 920.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 824.96. The Biotech Growth Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 715 ($9.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,034 ($13.12).

Get The Biotech Growth Trust alerts:

The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.