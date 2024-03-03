The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) Insider Purchases £10,010 in Stock

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Shepherd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,001 ($12.70) per share, with a total value of £10,010 ($12,696.60).
The Biotech Growth Trust Price Performance
Shares of The Biotech Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 1,004 ($12.73) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of £345.38 million, a PE ratio of -436.52 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 920.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 824.96. The Biotech Growth Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 715 ($9.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,034 ($13.12).
The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile
