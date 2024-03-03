Semrush (SEMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SEMR stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. Semrush has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, President Eugenie Levin sold 39,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $435,004.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 272,447 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,335.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Semrush news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $98,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 39,084 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $435,004.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 272,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,335.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,355 shares of company stock worth $6,513,428 over the last three months. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,118,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,257,000 after buying an additional 96,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 139.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,368 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Semrush by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Semrush by 92.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 310,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Semrush in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semrush has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

