Short Interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Expands By 59.6%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the January 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 111 by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in 111 by 86.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 111 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 111 by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of 111 during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 111 stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. 111 has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $115.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

111 ( NASDAQ:YI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $502.36 million for the quarter.

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

