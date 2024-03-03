Pearson (LON:PSON) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 1,000.80 ($12.69) and last traded at GBX 998.80 ($12.67), with a volume of 153473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 960.60 ($12.18).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 15.70 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,750.00%.

Get Pearson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSON shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.37) to GBX 965 ($12.24) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday.

Pearson Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 962.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 926.02. The company has a market capitalization of £6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2,535.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 941 ($11.94) per share, with a total value of £2,145.48 ($2,721.31). 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.