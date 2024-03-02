Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lifted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in Texas Instruments by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,952,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,448,000 after acquiring an additional 573,241 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Financial Corp now owns 18,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN opened at $171.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

