Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $119.43 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,531 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Deere & Company worth $119,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Deere & Company by 561.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after acquiring an additional 451,019 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $139,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.58.

NYSE:DE opened at $367.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.10 and a 200-day moving average of $384.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

