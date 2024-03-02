Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 295,750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of International Business Machines worth $176,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $188.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.92 and a 200 day moving average of $158.03.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.