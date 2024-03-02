Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 291,714 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,722,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 291,714 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Crown Castle worth $158,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.63. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $136.29.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

