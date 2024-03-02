Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.88.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

