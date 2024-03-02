Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,948,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,601,267 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Suncor Energy worth $101,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after acquiring an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,658,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $709,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,470 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,348,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $699,750,000 after acquiring an additional 377,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,432,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,498,000 after acquiring an additional 142,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,430,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,350 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $34.95 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

