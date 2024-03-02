3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 108,273 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $91.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $113.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

