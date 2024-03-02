Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $151.37 Million Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 42,752.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,538,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,520,578 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Kenvue worth $151,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 615.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,564,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 33,657.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,899,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852,682 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

