United Services Automobile Association Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,437 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $144.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $150.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.